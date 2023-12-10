The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) host an NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

This year, the Falcons rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Buccaneers allow (20.4).

The Falcons rack up 328.6 yards per game, 28.3 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Buccaneers give up per matchup.

This season, Atlanta averages 135.2 yards per game on the ground, 36.2 more than Tampa Bay allows per contest (99).

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 18.

Falcons Home Performance

In home games, the Falcons put up 23 points per game and concede 20.5. That is more than they score (18.8) and concede (20) overall.

At home, the Falcons rack up 380.3 yards per game and give up 303. That's more than they gain overall (328.6), but less than they allow (315.9).

Atlanta racks up 233.5 passing yards per game at home (40.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 191.7 at home (16.4 less than overall).

At home, the Falcons rack up 146.8 rushing yards per game and give up 111.3. That's more than they gain (135.2) and allow (107.8) overall.

The Falcons convert 42.5% of third downs in home games (1.8% higher than their overall average), and give up 35.5% at home (2.4% higher than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Arizona L 25-23 CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans W 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 at New York W 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS

