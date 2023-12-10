The Atlanta Falcons (6-6) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 in matchup between NFC South foes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tampa Bay is listed as a 2.5-point underdog. For this game, the over/under has been set at 39.5 points.

Before the Falcons meet the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Tampa Bay Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-2.5) 39.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-2.5) 39.5 -132 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: CBS

Atlanta has posted a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won twice ATS (2-5) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of Atlanta's 12 games with a set total.

Tampa Bay has covered the spread seven times in 12 games.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Buccaneers are 5-3.

Tampa Bay has seen four of its 12 games go over the point total.

