Will Kyle Pitts get into the end zone when the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Pitts' 68 targets have led to 41 grabs for 492 yards (41 per game) and one score.

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 5 3 30 0 Week 12 Saints 2 2 22 0 Week 13 @Jets 8 4 51 0

