The Chicago State Cougars (0-10) will play the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Georgia Southern vs. Chicago State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Josie Hill: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK Jacia Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tae'lor Willard: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ana Haklicka: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chicago State Players to Watch

