A pair of struggling squads hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (14-9) visit the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Nuggets will aim to halt a three-game losing run against the Hawks, who have lost three straight games.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

BSSE and ALT2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game with a +69 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.6 per outing (seventh in the league).

The Hawks put up 122.2 points per game (second in league) while giving up 122.5 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -5 scoring differential.

The teams average 235.8 points per game combined, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 233.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Atlanta has compiled a 5-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Nuggets +425 +225 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.