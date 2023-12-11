Monday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Atlanta Hawks (9-12) and the Denver Nuggets (14-9) at State Farm Arena features the Hawks' Dejounte Murray and the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, ALT2

BSSE, ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks lost their most recent game to the 76ers, 125-114, on Friday. De'Andre Hunter led the way with 24 points, and also had seven rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Andre Hunter 24 7 1 0 0 4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 20 9 2 1 0 3 Dejounte Murray 20 4 9 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Players to Watch

Murray posts 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

Clint Capela puts up 10.8 points, 10.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks (10th in NBA).

Bogdan Bogdanovic is posting 16.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Saddiq Bey averages 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hunter averages 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch Murray, Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 28.2 2.6 9.2 1.3 0.2 3.8 Dejounte Murray 17.8 4.1 5.3 2.0 0.1 2.3 Clint Capela 12.1 11.3 1.3 0.5 1.7 0.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 17.7 4.2 1.4 1.3 0.2 3.3 Saddiq Bey 14.2 6.8 1.2 1.0 0.0 2.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.