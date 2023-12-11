Monday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) and Kennesaw State Owls (3-4) at Humphrey Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-49 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Mississippi State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on December 11.

The Owls head into this contest following an 82-25 victory against Coastal Georgia on Saturday.

Kennesaw State vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Kennesaw State vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 74, Kennesaw State 49

Other ASUN Predictions

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Owls defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls at home on November 25 by a score of 57-43.

The Owls have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Kennesaw State 2023-24 Best Wins

57-43 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 233) on November 25

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG% Kyndall Golden: 3.3 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 40.0 FG%

3.3 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 40.0 FG% Carly Hooks: 11.0 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

11.0 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Keyarah Berry: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Sophia Rueppell: 5.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls have a -14 scoring differential, falling short by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 55.0 points per game, 327th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.0 per outing to rank 73rd in college basketball.

