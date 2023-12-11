Saddiq Bey and his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 125-114 loss to the 76ers, Bey tallied 16 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Bey's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.0 14.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 20.2 22.2 PR -- 19 21 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Nuggets

Bey is responsible for attempting 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.6 per game.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bey's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 100.4 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.5 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are seventh in the NBA, giving up 110.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 43 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the league.

The Nuggets allow 24.8 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets concede 11 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.