Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Terrell County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Terrell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fullington Academy at Terrell Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Dawson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
