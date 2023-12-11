Tyreek Hill vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 14 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be up against the Tennessee Titans defense and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Miami receivers against the Titans' pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|219.6
|18.3
|1
|12
|15.90
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Tyreek Hill vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill has hauled in 93 catches for 1,481 yards (123.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone 12 times as a receiver.
- In terms of passing yards, Miami is the best team in the league, with 3,421 (285.1 per game).
- The Dolphins' scoring average on offense is the second-highest in the league, at 32 points per game.
- Miami ranks 20th in the league in pass rate, passing the ball 33.8 times per game.
- The Dolphins have made 51 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the NFL. They pass the ball 44.7% of the time in the red zone.
Sean Murphy-Bunting & the Titans' Defense
- Sean Murphy-Bunting has a team-high one interception to go along with 40 tackles and five passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has ceded 2,770 total passing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 26th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).
- This year, the Titans are 15th in the NFL in points allowed (21.3 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (337 per game).
- Seven players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tennessee this season.
- The Titans have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tyreek Hill vs. Sean Murphy-Bunting Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Rec. Targets
|127
|42
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|93
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.9
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1481
|40
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|123.4
|4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|604
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|17
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|12
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.