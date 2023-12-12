Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brantley County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Brantley County, Georgia is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Brantley County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brantley County High School at Pierce County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Blackshear, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
