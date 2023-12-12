Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 12?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brayden Point a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- Point has scored in eight of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Point has accumulated six goals and seven assists.
- Point averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:03
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|5
|3
|2
|18:03
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Lightning vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
