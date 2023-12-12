The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) aim to stop a nine-game losing streak when visiting the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

Georgia Southern is 0-6 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 192nd.

The Eagles put up an average of 68.0 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Georgia Southern is 0-3.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern scored more points at home (70.8 per game) than away (67.6) last season.

At home, the Eagles gave up 62.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.2).

Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (31.5%) too.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule