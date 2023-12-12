The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) aim to stop a nine-game losing streak when visiting the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Georgia Southern vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Georgia Southern Stats Insights

  • Georgia Southern is 0-6 when it shoots better than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 192nd.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 68.0 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 68.2 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, Georgia Southern is 0-3.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Southern scored more points at home (70.8 per game) than away (67.6) last season.
  • At home, the Eagles gave up 62.2 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (31.5%) too.

Georgia Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Michigan State L 86-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/2/2023 Jacksonville L 81-79 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ North Florida L 64-56 UNF Arena
12/12/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 UNC Wilmington - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 FGCU - Enmarket Arena

