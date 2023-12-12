Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Gwinnett County, Georgia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12

5:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Suwanee, GA

Suwanee, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Discovery High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Academy at Furtah Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Acworth, GA

Acworth, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Milton High School at Parkview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lilburn, GA

Lilburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Old Suwanee Christian School at Sugar Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Francis High School at Wesleyan School