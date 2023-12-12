Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hall County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hall County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Forsyth High School at North Oconee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bogart, GA

Bogart, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside Military Academy at Commerce High School