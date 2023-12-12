Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Jackson County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside Military Academy at Commerce High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Commerce, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
