Coming off a victory last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also won their most recent game) on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Watch the action on BSSUN and ESPN+ as the Canucks and the Lightning take the ice.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Lightning Canucks 4-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 102 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Lightning are fifth in the league in scoring (95 goals, 3.3 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 28 19 28 47 37 21 0% Brayden Point 29 12 19 31 11 9 44.3% Victor Hedman 29 5 22 27 22 5 - Steven Stamkos 26 10 16 26 15 5 51.3% Brandon Hagel 29 10 16 26 17 10 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 73 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking 10th in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the NHL with 107 total goals (3.8 per game on 6.9 assists per contest).

In the last 10 games, the Canucks are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players