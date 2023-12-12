Lightning vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (18-9-1) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-11-5) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+. The Canucks took down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their most recent game, while the Lightning are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Seattle Kraken.
Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-130)
|Lightning (+110)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- This season the Lightning have been an underdog 14 times, and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay is 4-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Lightning.
- Tampa Bay's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 15 of 29 times.
Lightning vs Canucks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Lightning Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Lightning Prediction
|Canucks vs Lightning Player Props
Lightning vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|107 (1st)
|Goals
|95 (5th)
|73 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|102 (30th)
|26 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (1st)
|22 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (12th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Tampa Bay went 4-6-0 against the spread and 4-5-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
- The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are scoring 1.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.
- The Lightning have the NHL's fifth-best scoring offense (95 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Lightning have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 102 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -7.
