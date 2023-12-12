Will Nick Perbix Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 12?
Can we expect Nick Perbix lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perbix stats and insights
- Perbix is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Perbix has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Perbix recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:03
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.