Clint Capela's Atlanta Hawks take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Capela, in his most recent game (December 11 loss against the Nuggets), put up 14 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Capela, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.9 11.8 Rebounds 10.5 10.4 11.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 22.4 24.1 PR -- 21.3 22.8



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 8.8% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

Capela's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.0 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.3.

The Raptors give up 113.8 points per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors are 12th in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Raptors give up 26.6 assists per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2022 34 18 14 1 0 3 0 10/31/2022 25 13 5 0 0 1 0

