The Toronto Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Scottie Barnes, Trae Young and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSSE

SportsNet and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 10.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +128)

The 27.5-point prop total for Young on Wednesday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average, which is 26.8.

He has pulled down 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Young's assist average -- 10.5 -- is equal to Wednesday's over/under.

Young, at three three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +146)

Dejounte Murray's 20 points per game average is 0.5 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Murray's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -102)

Wednesday's points prop for Clint Capela is 12.5. That's 1.6 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 10.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 21.5-point total set for Barnes on Wednesday is 1.7 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of nine is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (5.5).

Barnes' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +146)

Pascal Siakam's 20.7-point scoring average is 3.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 7.5.

Siakam has collected five assists per game, 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.