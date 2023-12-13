Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - December 13
The Toronto Raptors (9-14) match up against the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Scottie Barnes of the Raptors and Dejounte Murray of the Hawks are two players to watch in this game.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks' Last Game
On Monday, in their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Nuggets 129-122. With 40 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|40
|3
|3
|2
|0
|10
|Dejounte Murray
|21
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Trae Young
|19
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 26.8 points, 2.7 boards and 10.5 assists, making 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
- Murray contributes with 20 points per game, plus 4.5 boards and 5.4 assists.
- The Hawks get 10.9 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 10.4 boards and 1.1 assists.
- Bogdanovic provides the Hawks 17.2 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Saddiq Bey provides the Hawks 13.1 points, 5.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
Watch Barnes, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|27.9
|2.5
|8.8
|1.3
|0.2
|3.8
|Dejounte Murray
|18.6
|4.6
|5.3
|2
|0.1
|2.3
|Clint Capela
|11.8
|11
|1.3
|0.5
|1.6
|0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|20.4
|4.3
|1.4
|1.2
|0.2
|4
|Saddiq Bey
|14.1
|6.5
|1.3
|1
|0.1
|2
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.