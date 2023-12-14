Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Place. If you're considering a wager on Cirelli against the Oilers, we have lots of info to help.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 17:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Cirelli has scored a goal in six of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Cirelli has a point in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 29 games played.

The implied probability that Cirelli hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 29 Games 2 15 Points 1 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

