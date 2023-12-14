Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 14?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Hagel light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Hagel averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:55
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|17:26
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
