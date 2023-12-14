Can we count on Calvin de Haan scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

de Haan is yet to score through 26 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 85 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

