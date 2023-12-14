How to Watch the Georgia Southern vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (7-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Southern vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Buccaneers put up 5.0 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Eagles give up (63.6).
- Charleston Southern has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Georgia Southern's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.
- The 84.2 points per game the Eagles score are 9.3 more points than the Buccaneers allow (74.9).
- Georgia Southern is 7-0 when scoring more than 74.9 points.
- When Charleston Southern gives up fewer than 84.2 points, it is 2-5.
- The Eagles are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (42.9%).
- The Buccaneers' 37.0 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.
Georgia Southern Leaders
- Terren Ward: 22.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
- Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Eden Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Torrion Starks: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%
Georgia Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 81-59
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 81-69
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 111-67
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
