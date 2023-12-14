The Georgia Southern Eagles (7-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers put up 5.0 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Eagles give up (63.6).

Charleston Southern has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Georgia Southern's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.6 points.

The 84.2 points per game the Eagles score are 9.3 more points than the Buccaneers allow (74.9).

Georgia Southern is 7-0 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

When Charleston Southern gives up fewer than 84.2 points, it is 2-5.

The Eagles are making 43.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% higher than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (42.9%).

The Buccaneers' 37.0 shooting percentage from the field is 4.1 higher than the Eagles have conceded.

Georgia Southern Leaders

Terren Ward: 22.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

22.0 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Eden Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

6.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Torrion Starks: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%

Georgia Southern Schedule