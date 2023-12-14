The Georgia State Panthers (4-3) take on the Winthrop Eagles (5-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 69.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Georgia State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.

Winthrop is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.

The Eagles put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Panthers allow (61.9).

When Winthrop puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 3-0.

When Georgia State gives up fewer than 57.5 points, it is 3-1.

The Eagles are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.4%).

The Panthers' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.

Georgia State Leaders

Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Mikyla Tolivert: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%

3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG% Deasia Merrill: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG% Kaleigh Addie: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 57.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

Georgia State Schedule