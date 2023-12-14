The Georgia State Panthers (4-3) take on the Winthrop Eagles (5-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 69.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Georgia State has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Winthrop is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.
  • The Eagles put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Panthers allow (61.9).
  • When Winthrop puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Georgia State gives up fewer than 57.5 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Eagles are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.7% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.4%).
  • The Panthers' 39.9 shooting percentage from the field is 2.8 higher than the Eagles have given up.

Georgia State Leaders

  • Crystal Henderson: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.3 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Mikyla Tolivert: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Alyssa Phillip: 3.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%
  • Deasia Merrill: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 51.4 FG%
  • Kaleigh Addie: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 57.9 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

Georgia State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Elon L 75-68 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Western Carolina W 90-57 Ramsey Center
12/10/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 94-70 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/14/2023 @ Winthrop - Winthrop Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/19/2023 LaGrange - Georgia State Convocation Center

