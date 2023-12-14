Thursday's NHL action includes the Edmonton Oilers (13-12-1) hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning (13-12-5) at Rogers Place. The Lightning are underdogs (+135 on the moneyline) against the Oilers (-160) ahead of the game, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on BSSUN and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Lightning vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Oilers Betting Trends

The Oilers have been victorious in 13 of their 21 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (61.9%).

The Lightning have been made the underdog 15 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Edmonton is yet to play with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +135.

Lightning Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nikita Kucherov 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-110) 4.5 (+120) Brandon Hagel 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (+125) Brayden Point 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (-128)

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-4 4-4-2 6.9 4.40 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 4.40 2.20 12 37.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 3-7-0 6.4 2.60 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.60 3.00 8 24.2% Record as ML Favorite 8-0 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

