The Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) visit a struggling Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) squad on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have lost three straight games.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders vs. Chargers Insights

The Raiders rack up 6.2 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Chargers give up (21.7).

Los Angeles puts up 21.7 points per game, comparable to the 19.9 Las Vegas surrenders.

The Raiders average 97.4 fewer yards per game (277.7) than the Chargers allow per matchup (375.1).

Los Angeles collects 334.3 yards per game, only 0.8 fewer than the 335.1 Las Vegas allows.

The Raiders rush for 80.6 yards per game, 32.6 fewer than the 113.2 the Chargers allow per contest.

This year Los Angeles rushes for 31.4 fewer yards per game (96) than Las Vegas allows (127.4).

The Raiders have turned the ball over seven more times (24 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

This season Los Angeles has turned the ball over 14 times, while Las Vegas has forced 14 turnovers.

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders' average points scored in home games (17) is higher than their overall average (15.5). But their average points conceded at home (15) is lower than overall (19.9).

At home, the Raiders accumulate 308.1 yards per game and concede 301.4. That's more than they gain overall (277.7), but less than they allow (335.1).

At home, Las Vegas racks up 208 passing yards per game and gives up 197.1. That's more than it gains overall (197.1), and less than it allows (207.7).

The Raiders' average yards rushing at home (100.1) is higher than their overall average (80.6). And their average yards conceded at home (104.3) is lower than overall (127.4).

At home, the Raiders convert 37.4% of third downs and allow 39.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (33.1%), and less than they allow (42%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Miami L 20-13 CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

Chargers Away Performance

The Chargers' average points scored (20.3) and conceded (18.5) away from home are both lower than their overall averages of 21.7 and 21.7, respectively.

The Chargers rack up 333.5 yards per game away from home (0.8 less than their overall average), and concede 370.5 away from home (4.6 less than overall).

Los Angeles' average yards passing in road games (251.3) is higher than its overall average (238.3). And its average yards allowed on the road (261.7) is lower than overall (261.9).

The Chargers' average rushing yards gained (82.2) and conceded (108.8) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 96 and 113.2, respectively.

On the road, the Chargers convert 38.1% of third downs and allow 36.1% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (39.8%), and more than they allow (35.8%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Baltimore L 20-10 NBC 12/3/2023 at New England W 6-0 CBS 12/10/2023 Denver L 24-7 CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas - Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo - Peacock 12/31/2023 at Denver - CBS 1/7/2024 Kansas City - -

