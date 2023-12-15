Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bibb County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Bibb County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount De Sales Academy at Bulloch Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crisp Academy at Windsor Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan Vocational High School at Academy for Classical Education
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.