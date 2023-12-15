How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is one matchup on today's Bundesliga schedule, Werder Bremen playing Borussia Monchengladbach.
Searching for live coverage of Bundesliga action? All the games to watch today are here.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen travels to play Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Monchengladbach (-105)
- Underdog: Werder Bremen (+235)
- Draw: (+280)
