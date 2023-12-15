If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Cobb County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Cobb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Atlanta High School at Mount Paran Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Allatoona High School at Lassiter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

The King's Academy at Dominion Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Paulding County High School at Harrison High School