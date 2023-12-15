Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Coffee County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Coffee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Deerfield-Windsor School at Citizens Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Douglas, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coffee High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
