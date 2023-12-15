Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crisp County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Crisp County, Georgia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crisp County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crisp Academy at Windsor Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
