Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Dougherty County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westover Comprehensive High School at Valdosta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Valdosta, GA

Valdosta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bainbridge High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Deerfield-Windsor School at Citizens Christian Academy