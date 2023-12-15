Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Dougherty County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westover Comprehensive High School at Valdosta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bainbridge High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield-Windsor School at Citizens Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Douglas, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
