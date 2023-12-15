Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Effingham County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Effingham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richmond Hill High School at Effingham County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Springfield, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.