How to Watch G League Basketball Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The outings in a Friday G League slate sure to please include the Sioux Falls Skyforce squaring off against the Windy City Bulls.
G League Basketball Streaming Live Today
Watch Westchester Knicks vs Capital City Go-Go
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG
Watch Sioux Falls Skyforce vs Windy City Bulls
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
