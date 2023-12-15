The Atlanta Hawks (9-14) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (10-14) on December 15, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 47.9% shooting opponents of the Raptors have averaged.

Atlanta is 8-4 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Raptors are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank second.

The Hawks score an average of 122.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up.

Atlanta is 9-7 when it scores more than 114.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (125 per game) than away (120.5). But they are also allowing more at home (126.4) than on the road (120.9).

Atlanta is giving up more points at home (126.4 per game) than on the road (120.9).

This year the Hawks are averaging more assists at home (25.9 per game) than away (25).

Hawks Injuries