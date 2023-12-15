Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Oconee County, Georgia. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Oconee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Athens Academy at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bogart, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 8B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
