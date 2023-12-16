The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brayden Point, are in action Saturday versus the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Point interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Point vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Point has averaged 20:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

Point has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 31 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 18 of 31 games this season, Point has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Point has an assist in 14 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Point's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 31 Games 2 33 Points 0 13 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

