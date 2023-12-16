Will Calvin de Haan Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 16?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Calvin de Haan light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
de Haan stats and insights
- de Haan is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- de Haan has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
de Haan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:03
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 8-2
Lightning vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
