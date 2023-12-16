Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Chatham County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sol C Johnson High School at Woodville-Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Preparatory Christian Academy at Savannah Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
