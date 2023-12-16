Saturday's Championship schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is Southampton FC squaring off against Blackburn Rovers on ESPN.

Watch your favorite EFL Championship team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

EFL Championship Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Ipswich Town vs Norwich City

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Southampton FC vs Blackburn Rovers

Game Time: 9:57 AM ET

9:57 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Southampton vs Blackburn Rovers

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with EFL Championship action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!