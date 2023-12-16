How to Watch Georgia vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the High Point Panthers (8-3), who have won five straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Georgia vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Georgia Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
- Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 109th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank first.
- The Bulldogs score 72.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 73.2 the Panthers allow.
- Georgia has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia posted 70.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (64.2).
- In home games, the Bulldogs ceded 15.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than when playing on the road (81.5).
- Georgia made 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged away from home (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% in road games.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 68-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|W 80-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
