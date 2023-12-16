The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the High Point Panthers (8-3), who have won five straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 40.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
  • Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 109th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank first.
  • The Bulldogs score 72.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 73.2 the Panthers allow.
  • Georgia has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 73.2 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia posted 70.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in away games (64.2).
  • In home games, the Bulldogs ceded 15.7 fewer points per game (65.8) than when playing on the road (81.5).
  • Georgia made 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged away from home (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% in road games.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Florida State W 68-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/1/2023 Mercer W 80-69 Stegeman Coliseum
12/5/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/16/2023 High Point - Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Stegeman Coliseum
12/22/2023 North Florida - Stegeman Coliseum

