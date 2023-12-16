The Ohio Bobcats should win their game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 16, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (+3.5) Over (48.5) Ohio 31, Georgia Southern 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Eagles a 62.3% chance to win.

The Eagles' record against the spread is 4-7-0.

Georgia Southern is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This year, six of the Eagles' 11 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 48.5, 14.1 points fewer than the average total in Georgia Southern games thus far this season.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The Bobcats have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bobcats have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Ohio is 1-0 against the spread.

Four of the Bobcats' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

Ohio games this season have averaged an over/under of 46.8 points, 1.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 30.9 29.6 36.7 23.0 25.2 36.2 Ohio 22.9 15.4 24.8 16.8 21.0 14.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.