The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Wilmington vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Wilmington Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM UNC Wilmington (-9.5) 143.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Wilmington (-9.5) 143.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

UNC Wilmington has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

In the Seahawks' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

