The Ohio Bobcats take the field against the Georgia Southern Eagles in the Myrtle Beach Bowl as 3.5-point underdogs on December 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Offensively, Georgia Southern ranks 45th in the FBS with 30.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 97th in points allowed (399.8 points allowed per contest). Ohio has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing only 15.4 points per contest (fifth-best). Offensively, it ranks 100th by accumulating 22.9 points per game.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia Southern vs Ohio Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -3.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

The Eagles have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, registering 366 total yards per game over that stretch (-58-worst). They've been better on defense, allowing 416 total yards per contest (101st).

Over the last three games, the Eagles rank -2-worst in scoring offense (25.7 points per game) and -86-worst in scoring defense (37.7 points per game allowed).

Over Georgia Southern's last three games, it ranks 45th in passing offense (273 passing yards per game) and -30-worst in passing defense (236.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the previous three contests, the Eagles rank -95-worst in rushing offense (93 rushing yards per game) and -46-worst in rushing defense (179.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Eagles are winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in their last three games.

Georgia Southern has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Georgia Southern games have hit the over on six of 11 occasions (54.5%).

Georgia Southern has won five of the seven games it was favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

Georgia Southern has a record of 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (80%).

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has 3,431 passing yards for Georgia Southern, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions this season.

Jalen White has racked up 891 yards on 159 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.

OJ Arnold has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 405 yards (33.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood's leads his squad with 901 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 93 catches (out of 126 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has hauled in 69 receptions totaling 712 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalen Cobb has compiled 33 receptions for 492 yards, an average of 41 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Isaac Walker has six sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 19 tackles.

Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern's top tackler, has 81 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

TJ Smith has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 37 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

