The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Deuce Dean: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Avantae Parker: 6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamar Franklin: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Nate Brafford: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Georgia Southern vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 279th 69.5 Points Scored 82.5 49th 354th 84.6 Points Allowed 72.6 211th 354th 26.6 Rebounds 31.8 243rd 253rd 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 34th 9.6 3pt Made 9.3 51st 353rd 9.3 Assists 11.3 295th 327th 14.4 Turnovers 9.4 29th

