Saturday's contest at Marriott Center has the No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) matching up with the Georgia State Panthers (4-5) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 89-63 win, as our model heavily favors BYU.

There is no line set for the game.

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Georgia State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 89, Georgia State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia State vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-25.4)

BYU (-25.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

BYU is 7-2-0 against the spread, while Georgia State's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Cougars have a 3-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Georgia State Performance Insights

The Panthers' +22 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.9 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (263rd in college basketball).

Georgia State grabs 36.0 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball), compared to the 35.8 of its opponents.

Georgia State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (216th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.5% from deep (262nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.2%.

Georgia State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 9.7 (42nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (189th in college basketball).

