How to Watch Georgia State vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Georgia State Panthers (4-5) travel to face the No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Georgia State Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- Georgia State has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 97th.
- The Panthers' 76.9 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 61.9 the Cougars give up.
- Georgia State has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.
Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgia State averaged 7.4 more points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (61.7).
- At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.1.
- Beyond the arc, Georgia State drained fewer trifectas on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.
Georgia State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 88-77
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/4/2023
|Middle Georgia State
|W 89-57
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|L 64-60
|Hawkins Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/19/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
