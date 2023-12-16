The Georgia State Panthers (4-5) travel to face the No. 18 BYU Cougars (9-1) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Georgia State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Georgia State Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Georgia State has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 97th.

The Panthers' 76.9 points per game are 15.0 more points than the 61.9 the Cougars give up.

Georgia State has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Georgia State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgia State averaged 7.4 more points per game at home (69.1) than on the road (61.7).

At home, the Panthers allowed 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.1.

Beyond the arc, Georgia State drained fewer trifectas on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (26.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.

Georgia State Upcoming Schedule